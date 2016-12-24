× KC teen charged with shooting man to death after he stopped to tie his shoe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen was charged on Friday with second-degree murder in connection to a July homicide investigation.

Devon Davis, 16, was charged with armed criminal action and second-degree murder in connection to the July 5, 2016 homicide near 83rd Terrace and Campbell.

According to court records, a witness told police that Davis and another suspect, Jerome B. Walker Jr., attacked 29-year-old Alvino Crawford after he stopped to tie his shoe. Walker hit Crawford with a baseball bat and Davis shot Crawford. Davis told another witness he shot Crawford after Walker hit him with a baseball bat.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says Davis was certified Friday to stand trial as an adult.

Davis’ bond has been set at $250,000 cash.