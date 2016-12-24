KCK police respond to reports of injury crash along WB I-70 and find 2 people dead from gunshot wounds inside SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Two people are dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says around 3 a.m. officers were dispatched upon reports of an injury crash on I-70, west of the state line.

Responding officers say they found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside of an SUV involved in the crash.

According to a news release from police, the SUV was involved in an incident with another unknown vehicle while traveling west on I-70. The occupant of that vehicle fired shots at the victims and killed them. The SUV carrying the victims then struck the bridge and eventually came to a rest in the middle of the bridge.

Another vehicle, not involved in the shooting and also traveling westbound, struck the disable vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).