Man trying to help his neighbor gets shot during attempted robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob a man early Saturday morning, then shot his neighbor who tried to help him.

Police say shortly after 9 a.m. officers were dispatched to 99th and Hickman Mills for a reported disturbance.

Responding officers located an individual who said he was outside of his home when two men approached him and demanded money. The victim told police there was a struggle between him and the suspects. During the struggle a neighbor came outside to see if the victim was okay, but one of the suspects shot that neighbor.

The victims told police the two suspect then ran back to a vehicle and fled the scene.

The man initially approached by the two suspects sustained only minor physical injuries. The neighbor, who was shot, was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.