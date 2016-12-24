New Missouri police academy grad follows in late dad’s steps

FENTON, Mo. — A new Missouri police academy graduate is following the career path of his late father, who was killed nearly a quarter century ago during a training operation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Joseph Strehl graduated recently from the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy.

That moment came nearly 37 years to the day that his father, Stephen Strehl, walked across a stage during a police academy graduation ceremony and became a police officer.

The elder Strehl was 35 when he was killed in November 1993 during a helicopter crash during training with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Stephen Strehl was a St. Louis police officer detached to the federal agency.

Kathy Yansen-Strehl hugs her son Joe Strehl as her husband Brian and STL County Chief Belmar looks on. pic.twitter.com/20GhsAxLxu — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) December 14, 2016