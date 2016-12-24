Owner of LC’s Bar-B-Q recovering after he was beaten, neighbor shot in attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Police are looking for two men they said were involved in an attempted robbery Saturday morning near 99th Street and Hickman Mills.

Neighbors said the victim is L.C. Richardson, the owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City. Police said he was assaulted by the suspects.

Phil Banks, a neighbor, was shot in the chest after he tried to help the victim. Banks said he heard his neighbor calling for help so he ran outside to see what was going on.

"I heard him say, 'Don't kill me, I gave you all I have, don't kill me,'" Banks told FOX 4.

Banks said the next thing he knew he was shot.

"I hollered are you alright, and then the next thing that I knew the shotgun flipped up like that, and he shot me and I went back," he said.

Banks said he ran inside his home to call 911. He said when he ran back outside the two men and the van they were in was gone.

Police said they are searching for two black men. They said it happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

"I am just glad we both are alive," Banks said.

Police urge anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (816)-474-TIPS.