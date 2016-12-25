Joe’s Weather Blog: Christmas weather complications (SUN-12/25)

Good morning…typically I take a day off from blogging on Christmas, but today I can’t because of the potential of active weather in the region later this afternoon into early this evening. There have been some subtle changes in the data which is typical when dealing with a dynamic system in the Plains and Rockies. The subtle changes are a 1-3 hour delay in the onset of later afternoon storminess. This small but important delay may create additional complications for tailgaters and potentially may take us right up to kickoff tonight. This also allows the atmosphere to be a bot more conducive severe storm formation…hopefully nothing much worse than that though.

Forecast:

Today: AM showers fade away and then cloudy skies into the middle of the afternoon, The entire day will NOT be wet. It WILL be increasingly windy, especially in the afternoon hours. Winds may gust to 30-40 MPH or so. Storms will get going wayyy out towards central KS after lunch and start heading this way. The timing of their arrival appears to be in the 4-7PM window. See the discussion part of the blog for additional details. Highs will be into the 60s.

Tonight: Rapid clearing this evening after the 1st half. Turning colder later on tonight. Temperatures though should stay in the 50s for most of th evening with gusty SW winds of 25-35 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler but still rather pleasant for late December with highs well into the 40s

Discussion:

Note that the blog may be updated several times today but I wanted to get something fresh out to you on this Christmas morning.

1st things 1st though…and most importantly for now at least…

On behalf of @KarliRitter @MBogowith…MT & yours truly (JL) at #fox4wx …We all wish you a Merry #Christmas & and a Happy New Year! 🎁🎅 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) December 25, 2016

OK…now onto the situation at hand.

Radar this Christmas morning is showing some activity out there. This rain (and not snow or anything else) will be in the region at times through the late morning but then should gradually shut off for a few hours or so. Here is a look at the NWS radar from Pleasant Hill showing the latest trends and movement

This activity shouldn’t be severe…

This is sort of an appetizer to a storm system that is really starting to wrap itself up across the Rockies into the northern Plains states. This storm will create blizzard conditions there…but since it’s SOOOO far towards the north of here…we’re firmly in the warm sector of the storm and that’s why you’re going to be noticing a dramatic warm-up as the day unfolds today in the KC region from the south to the north.

The storm in the upper levels of the atmosphere is moving through the Rockies this morning.

You can tell just by looking at the satellite loop that this is a dynamic system right now…the core of this is moving towards the upper Midwest into the Northern Plains.

Rain/snow and ice will be breaking out in the northern Plains as the day moves along.

With the colder air in play towards the Dakotas…what wills will be a wind driven blizzard!

That’s wayyy up towards the north in the colder air…cold air here will not be found this afternoon as increasingly strong south winds usher in MUCH warmer temperatures and also higher dew points…more like April type weather as highs should surge into the 60s. 67° in 1922 is the record high for the date…we won’t get there but this will still be one of the warmest Christmas Days in KC weather history back to the 1880s.

The following map shows the isobars…or lines of equal pressure. This will help you find the surface storm later today and tonight as it develops into the upper Midwest.

Closer to home…watch this surface map that will be updated throughout the day. The temperatures are in RED while the dew points are in GREEN.

Those 60s to the south of here this morning will rapidly spread northwards later this morning into this afternoon. You will feel the change as the day unfolds…I guarantee it!

Note as well the dew points in GREEN. That higher moisture air is moving northwards as well and will overtake the region this afternoon especially.

So as the surface storm pulls into the northern Plains a cold front will start moving into the central plains and head in our direction. Storms will fire in haphazard fashion with that front and start racing towards the NNE and NE towards our area later this afternoon. They will be booking it at close to 50-60 MPH or faster potentially.

As I mentioned in previous blogs…the winds just above the surface will be cranking away. We may have 25-40 MPH winds near the ground…but a couple of thousand feet up it will be doubled that.

Let’s take you from about 3000′ to 12,000 feet up in increments of 3000′. Notice the strong winds…these are in knots…so roughly 50 knots equals about 58 MPH.

Those are strong winds! This will cause an abnormally high about of wind shear in the bottom 6,000 feet of the atmosphere. That wind shear may allow the storms (which may won’t grow typically as tall as they would in the spring and summer months) to show some rotation on radar. That always is concerning because you can…not saying it will set up this way…but it can help to create some fast short-lived tornadoes. There have been instances in the past with some vague similarities as one of my colleagues from the NWS pointed out last night.

Looking at tmrw evening's environment a little closer… this sounding isn't too dissimilar to 31 Dec 2010 in STL pic.twitter.com/JcPB5MCRc0 — Jenni Laflin (@laflinjen) December 25, 2016

That was a nasty outbreak there as tornadoes hit the metropolitan St Louis area.

She and I are both NOT saying this will happen in the same way…but we’re just alerting you that the atmosphere is going to be up to something later today and it bears watching.

Of course this is the tough part because unless they were watching the newscasts tonight…they may not know or may forget. Then with the craziness of Christmas today with family and friends…nobody is really paying attention. Then with the tailgating and the game this evening…nobody is aware of the issues that may be at hand. You obviously are aware since you’re reading the blog…but pass along this information. Don’t hype or scare anybody…just make them aware of what can happen. These would be fast hitting and short storms that are flying through the region later this afternoon.

Here is the HRRR model via IA State showing the model idea of an outcome today.

The last couple of images I want to leave you with are from the SPC. The 1st one shows the severe weather risk…

and finally a piece of data that we’ll be watching carefully. This is the SRH (Storm Relative Helicity) product and it shows the tendency of the lower level air to rotate cyclonically in the updraft part of a storm. Watch this map carefully later today when there are storms present and moving into areas of higher SRH. While there is no set in stone value for tornadoes…when the value exceeds 250 or so we pay attention to it!

It’s not a perfect predictor though…other things have to happen…but it’s data point too pay more attention perhaps.

More updates this afternoon.

Our feature photo comes from Mary Jo Seever…it was a foggy day yesterday!

Merry Christmas!

Joe