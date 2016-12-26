Actor and KCK native Eric Stonestreet rides in style from airport to parents’ home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and Kansas City, Kan. native Eric Stonestreet got to enjoy Christmas back at home during the holiday weekend, and he got to ride in style from the airport to his parents house.

The “Modern Family Star” recently tweeted at the Kansas Highway Patrol, “If you pick me up at MCI when I arrive in KC for Christmas, I will make a $5,000 donation to the KHP Safe Program.”

Troopers accepted Stonestreet’s offer.

Two troopers picked him up and drove him home with the lights on. They were greeted by the actors parents who helped remind people to buckle up this Christmas.