Actor Paul Rudd stops by Chiefs locker room to celebrate playoff berth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs had a special visit in the locker room after Sunday's game from Overland Park native and actor Paul Rudd.

Rudd says he likes the teams chances to go all the way this year, but he refuses to take credit for their success.

"I don't think I have anything to do with it, but I'm a fan like everybody else," Rudd said. "It's absolutely fun to see. I'm just a huge fan and have been my whole life. I'm from here, and it's great to see. It's really exciting."

The Chiefs were already assured of a wild card when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore earlier in the day. But a win next weekend in San Diego coupled with an Oakland loss in Denver would give the Chiefs their first division title since 2010, not to mention a first-round bye and home playoff game.