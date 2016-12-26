× Chiefs head coach Andy Reid breaks into top 10 for all-time wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Sunday night’s win over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also reaches a milestone.

Reid is now tied for tenth when it comes to all-time wins.

“Big Red” and Bill Parcells won 183-games in their NFL coaching careers.

Don Shula tops the list with 347-career wins.

Congrats to Coach Reid on joining this illustrious list of @NFL coaches. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6XVdUTrNR2 — x-Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2016