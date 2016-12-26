Chiefs head coach Andy Reid breaks into top 10 for all-time wins

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his headset on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of the game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Sunday night’s win over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also reaches a milestone.
Reid is now tied for tenth when it comes to all-time wins.
“Big Red” and Bill Parcells won 183-games in their NFL coaching careers.
Don Shula tops the list with 347-career wins.
