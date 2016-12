KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died after a crash at 63rd and Parallel, KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Monday evening.

Accident at 63rd & Parallel is now a fatality. The driver has died. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 27, 2016

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles. One vehicle appeared to be overturned at the scene.

No word yet on any other injuries.

FOX 4 is at the scene and will have updates as details emerge.