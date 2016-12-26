Gifts from Grace: Young girl battling cancer turns focus from herself to others at Children’s Mercy Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A remarkable little girl who is battling cancer decided to take time this Christmas and focus on helping others who are also fighting illnesses.

Mara Holmes and young Grace nominated Child Life at Children's Mercy Hospital for FOX 4's Pay It Forward Award.

"We are here because kids that are sick in the hospital and won't have a real Christmas at home," Mara told Elizabeth Valdivia when presenting her with the $300 award. "So we want to make sure they can have all the toys that they could ever dream of."

"Grace has such a giving heart and so do both of her parents," Valdivia said when presented with the award. "So, I think it's awesome that they want to pay it forward, and they're just a really great family to work with."

