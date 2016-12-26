Kwanzaa observers stress importance of holiday despite decline in recent years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was all about unity at the Gem Theatre Monday as folks in the metro celebrated the first day of Kwanzaa.

Organizers worked hard to put the event together to make sure the tradition of Kwanzaa and what it promotes doesn't die out.

While organizers can boast growth in local celebrations, they worry about the impact of its national decline.

“We don't talk about this every day and I think there should be more awareness, so just trying to be a part of it,' said Nekeya Owen. She showed up with her family as a way to hold on to an important part of her culture.

"To be aware of everything that our ancestors sacrificed to get us here today, and to embrace that and to hold on to that, and just pass that long to generations to come," said Owen. This is the 35th year the Black United Front has put on a Kwanzaa celebration.

"We do this every year to reunite with family, to reunite with our people as a people, to organize, to come together," said organizer Kazuma Maakure.

Meaning "first fruits," Kwanzaa was created back in 1966. In part, it celebrates African American culture, and promotes togetherness, through seven principals with a day dedicated to each of them.

However, in recent years, Kwanzaa observance has been on the decline nationally. Now, some wonder about the impact if people don't support it.

"We have to bring that back. We have to reinforce that in the minds of our people as a whole," Maakure said. "You would have a whole lot less crime, a whole lot less chaos that we have now in the streets if this had been reinforced."

Whether folks show up to celebrate, learn, or connect, organizers hope the true meaning of Kwanzaa, sticks with each one.

"We have to remember it's a part of our culture. It's a part of who we are. We have to not allow other things to pull us away from who we are," Maakure added.

There are six days of Kwanzaa left, with events happening each day.

