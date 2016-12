× Man shot to death inside KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan. police officers are searching for the suspect who killed a man early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatch around 1 a.m. to North 56th Terrace and Parallel Parkway upon reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a man inside of a home dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.