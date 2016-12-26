Mom of slain teacher delivers Christmas gifts to his students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at Kansas City's George Melcher Elementary School were heartbroken when they thought their beloved "Mr. B" was gone from their lives forever.

The after-school teacher Brandon Johnson, 30, was shot and killed in September near 28th and Mersington.

Gaye Weston, Johnson's mother, spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day honoring his spirit and memory.

“He was a good friend, he really took care of my child like he was his,” Ebony Dydell said. Her son Arthur, 11, was one of the students who took part in a balloon release and sent cards to his Johnson's family after his death.

“When Brandon passed I got so much support. It was overwhelming support. I would have never dreamed people would have cared that much,” Weston said.

One of those cards was full of basketballs with wings, giving Weston the idea that his students were "Brandon’s Angels."

Despite her despair during her first Christmas without her son, she started wrapping presents for his students, including Arthur.

Mr. B. had been helping Arthur cope with a cousin’s shooting death shortly before his own murder.

“It’s a daily battle because we saw them everyday and we saw Mr. B and Brandon everyday in school, he’s missing them from his life everyday we have to encourage him to keep going,” Dydell said.

That got a little easier when West dropped off a football, basketball and clothes Christmas Eve. Arthur decided to put them on immediately.

Grateful parents were amazed at her resolve to carry on her son’s legacy.

“He had kids and she could have used the money for his children, but instead she thought about my son and the other students at Melcher that Brandon touched,” Dydell said.

Rochelle Hart hope Johnson’s killing could help put an end to the violence. Her grandson Anthony, taught by Johnson, took part in a letter-writing campaign shortly after his death to Kansas City City Council to help create a safer place for children to grow up.