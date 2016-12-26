‘Naughty and Nice’ appetizers to snack on as you ring in the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Each Monday from Dec. 5 to Jan. 2 FOX 4 will be featuring 'Naughty and Nice Recipes.' The naughty one is made the traditional way and the nice one is made with reduced fat, sugars, carbs, etc. On Monday, Dec. 26, Chef Matt Chatfield visited FOX 4 to share how to make 'Naughty and Nice' appetizers for your New Year's party. Watch the video above for Matt's tricks of the trade to ensure your appetizers, whether they are naughty or nice, are delicious.

Naughty: Bacon Wrapped Fried Shrimp

Seasoning:

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 dash fresh ground pepper

1 dash cayenne pepper

Dipping sauce:

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1 teaspoon fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons roasted red peppers diced

Other ingredients:

5 pieces of thin sliced bacon

5 large shrimp

¼ cup horseradish

Directions:

Preheat fryer to 350 F.

Make the seasoning blend by combining the ingredients in a small bowl. Set this aside.

Make the dipping sauce by combining the ranch dressing with cilantro in a medium bowl.

Shell the shrimp, leaving the last segment of the shell and the tail.

Remove the dark vein from the back of the shrimp, and then cut down into the back of the shrimp, without cutting all the way through, so that the shrimp is nearly butterflied open. (This will make a pocket for the horseradish).

Place a ½ teaspoon of horseradish into the slit on the back of a shrimp.

Wrap a piece of bacon around the shrimp, starting where the filling is.

Start wrapping the thinnest end of the bacon.

Go 1 1/2 times around the shrimp and then cut off the excess bacon and slide a skewer through the shrimp, starting with the end where the filling is and piercing the cut end of the bacon on the other side.

Repeat with the remaining shrimp and slide them onto the skewer with the tails facing the same direction.

Put the skewer onto a baking sheet until done building.

Deep fry in batches for 2-3 minutes, till bacon is crisp. The shrimp will cook in 2-3 minutes. Drain on a paper towel lined plate and serve with desired sauce.

Naughty: Chinese Crispy Pork Belly

For the Pork:

2 lb frrsh pork belly, skin removed

1/4 cup fresh ginger sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

2 cups water or chicken stock

For the Peking Sauce:

1 cup Juices from the pork's sous vide pouch

2 cups sugar

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup low sodium soy

1/2 cup rice wine

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 225 F.

Prepare the meat. Salt and pepper the pork belly, then place it in the pan with the ginger, chicken stock, and soy sauce. Cover tightly with foil and baked for 5 hours. Remove from baking dish and apply bbq rub. Preheat smoker to 275 F. Smoke belly for 45-60 minutes to develop flavor and crust. Remove from smoker and refrigerate once cooled .

Peking Style Sauce for the Pork Roast:

To make the sauce. Melt the sugar and pork juices over medium heat for 5 minutes to make a mock caramel. Add the ketchup, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, chopped garlic, and hot sauce. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes.

Finishing the Pork:

It is best to let the belly cool off completely before portioning. Slice the pork roast into desired portion size. Preheat a sauté pan over medium heat for 2 minutes, then add 1-2 tablespoons of peanut oil and the pork to the pan. Crisp the pork for 2-4 minutes, then turn and finish the other side. Serve with a portion of the sauce on the plate below the pork roast.

Nice: Pear and Ricotta Crostini with Honey

Ingredients:

1 each French baguette, sliced about ¼" thick

½ cup olive oil

8 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese

2 each ripe thinly sliced pears

¼ cup good honey (local + raw, if available!)

few pinches dried thyme

crushed red chile flakes

good, flaky sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F

Arrange sliced baguette on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle lightly with olive oil. Bake until golden and toasty, but soft in the center.

To assemble for serving, top toasts with a generous smear of the whole milk ricotta, a couple of pear slices and a drizzle of honey. Lightly crush dried thyme in the palm of your hand to release aroma and sprinkle over top. Finish with chile flakes (or black pepper) and a good sprinkle of sea salt. Enjoy!

Nice: Roasted Green Bean Fries

Ingredients:

1 (14 oz) French green beans (or about 4 cups fresh)

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Salt (or to taste)

1/8 tsp Pepper (or to taste)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil, and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Wash and snip off the ends.

Place green beans on prepared baking pan, making sure they are evenly spread out, and none are laying on top of each other, (this will ensure even crispiness!)

Sprinkle seasonings and parmesan cheese evenly over green beans.

Place green beans in the pre-heated oven and bake for 15-20minutes, or until golden brown and crispy! Enjoy immediately with dipping sauce of choice.

