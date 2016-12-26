Neighborhood shook up after owner of LC’s Bar-B-Q attacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Neighbors say L.C. Richardson suffered a serious gash on his head during the Christmas Eve attack. The holiday nightmare has shocked so many people.

"Yeah, I heard him scream. I heard screams, you know, like, 'get back! Stop!'" next door neighbor Maurice Willis recalled.

Willis said from a back window of their home his 11-year-old daughter saw one of the robbers beating Richardson apparently with his fists and a gun.

Neighbors say Richardson told them the two robbers drove a white, commercial-type van into his driveway, got out, and then demanded money.

The popular business owner pleaded for his life before giving the robbers all the cash he had on him, neighbors said.

Kansas City police said the attack and robbery happened on Christmas Eve morning outside Richardson's home near E. 99th and Hillcrest Road.

Today the barbecue business that's named after LC was open.

The employees were still too upset to talk on camera. However, relieved neighbors are just glad Richardson survived.

"He's a really good guy. Good to the community. Nine times out of ten when you go to LC's, you'll see him sitting in there. It's real family-oriented," Willis said.

"The neighborhood is pretty shook up. We're all concerned about this happening here. We're a pretty close-knit neighborhood and we look out for each other," another neighbor said.

Richardson is now recovering at home. Police are still looking for the suspects.