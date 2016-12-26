Shoppers brave the lines to make returns or exchanges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --- Many of shoppers will brave the crowds Monday for post-holiday returns.

According to the National Retail Federation, 20-percent of all returns take place during the holiday season.

Some shops say the day after Christmas has become bigger than Black Friday, and although shoppers may be fighting longer lines, the day after Christmas is expected to be the best day for marked down Christmas deals.

Stores such as Sears, Amazon and Target claim to have a more lenient return policy, but others may have stricter policies.

If you plan to return or exchange an item, you may want to review the store's policy before waiting in line because many stores enact stricter rules for the holiday season or could charge a "restocking fee" to put the item back on the shelf.

Also if you have an electronic to return, you'll want to do that in a timely manner because most stores offer a shorter 15-day window for electronics versus other items.