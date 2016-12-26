Soccer players take over lawn near World War I Museum to remember the 1914 Christmas truce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An annual tradition of soccer and beer continued Monday morning at the World War I Museum with the 4th Annual Truce Tournament.

The event was created as a way to remember the Christmas Day truce made between German and Allied soldiers on the front lines back in 1914.

Sporting Club, the National World War I Museum and Memorial and The Soccer Lot hosted the event.

Activities include a free English Premier League Watch Party with optional all-you-can-eat and drink buffet and a 3 vs. 3 soccer tournament.

"We were able to understand what people did, how people felt, and really get a grip on history while embracing our future and remembering those things so we don't make those same mistakes," Truce participant Spence said.

Proceeds collected Monday benefit the Victory Project, which helps children in KC, along with the World War I Museum.

For more information or to RSVP, visit thetrucekc.com.