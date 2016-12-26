The shopping deals don’t end when the holidays do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's an important time for local businesses as the Christmas shopping season can make or break the year.

While it might be annoying for you to battle the large crowds, the stores are thrilled with the traffic.

“We had about 150 people waiting for our store to open this morning, particularly to come to our holiday decorative shop,” says Kelly Cole, the President and CEO of Halls Kansas City.

Christmas has come and gone and so have the hefty price tags.

“I like sales, I haven't done a lot of Christmas shopping this year,” says Buzzy LeCluyse, one shopper.

Many people were out and about today for the traditional day after Christmas sales that started early this morning.

“We have been very busy today,” adds Cole. “We do have customers who love a great bargain, and this is one of the best days of the year to get that.”

“I do need a new winter jacket, so I`ll probably pick that up today, Matthew Osborn, another shopper, says.

“I like to save money!” LeCluyse adds.

But this isn't the busiest time for stores. In fact, the few weeks leading up to the holidays is when businesses cash in the most.

“It certainly is probably the highlight of the retail year for any store,” Cole says.

Cole says November and December are always highly anticipated months for those in the business.

“We were pleased with our business results for November, and although December seemed to start a little slower than normal, it really picked up right before the holiday season, right before the holidays, and it looks like December is going to end even better than we expected,” says Cole.

“You just get everything you can get online nowadays, but nothing like coming to a brick and mortar store though to put your hands on it and get a feel for what it`s really going to be like,” adds Osborn.

So whatever time you choose to shop, there are bargains for you.

“There are those people who buy before Christmas, there are those people who buy after Christmas, and then there`s the customer who does both!” Cole adds.

You’re bound to be in a crowd until 2017.

“There's a lot of people so you can feel the energy of the people,” says LeCluyse.

If you're worn out from shopping and need a few more days, the sales in many stores run until the end of the year.