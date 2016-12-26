Thousands of travelers head home, many delighted lines at KCI ran smoothly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Things are running smoothly at KCI Airport Monday morning as thousands of travelers make the post-Christmas trip home.

FOX 4's Kerri Stowell reports that there have been a few flights delayed, but for the most part, everything is on schedule.

The line at Starbucks was often longer than the line to get through security, which came as a relief for travelers anticipating extra-long lines.

A surge in holiday passenger numbers coupled with tighter security and screening usually means peak wait times. In fact, some airports were recommending travelers arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure time, but travelers FOX 4 talked to say they breezed through security lines Monday.

From Tampa to Nashville there were no delays getting to Kansas City.

"I expected to see it pretty busy in here, so it was nice because I could see my friends right when I got in," said Josiah Parker who arrived at KCI from Nashville.

