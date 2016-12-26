× “Treecycle” your holiday tree at one of the many locations across the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re looking for a place to drop off your old Christmas tree, there are multiple locations across the metro including three recycling centers in Kansas City, Mo.

Officials say to make sure it’s just a bare tree, no lights, tinsel or ornaments.

You can drop your trees off Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is a $5 tree recycling fee from Mondays to Fridays. It’s free for Kansas City residents on Saturdays with proof of residency.

Click here for the full list of “treecycle” locations.