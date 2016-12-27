Alexander’s Journey picks up intergalactic support on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A little British boy who is in Kansas City for cancer treatment recently received some intergalactic support as he battles his way to a cure.

Kansas City, Kan., police chief Terry Ziegler began following Alexander Goodwin's journey on Twitter and eventually formed a friendship with his family. When the little boy arrived at the airport just a few weeks ago, officers from multiple departments gave him a police escort from the airport to University of Kansas Hospital.

Over the Christmas weekend, William Shatner learned about Alexander's story and offered some encouragement for the young boy. He then asked his supporters to follow Alexander on Twitter.

A little boy who is on a journey to a cure who could use some friends along the way to keep his wonderful spirits up! 👍🏻 https://t.co/UUB6Z6bQCi — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 24, 2016

With Shatner's help, Alexander's Journey surpassed 13,000 followers.

You all did it!!!!! Congratulations!!!! pic.twitter.com/I67qno6xhQ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

Chief Ziegler thanked Shatner for his support Monday night on Twitter.