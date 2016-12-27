Business owner donates HVAC system to injured KCMO police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A local business owner is lending a helping hand to a former KCMO police officer and is family.

Nate Harrison was in a near-fatal motorcycle accident last December. Now, more than a year later he is still undergoing different rehabilitation programs. He lost a leg and his eyesight during the accident.

Brad Chirnside, owner of R-Mech Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing, is donating a new HVAC system and a new water heater to Harrison and his family.

"With Nate where he is, I don't have anything to worry about as far as that stuff goes, so it's a burden lifted off me," said Jessica Harrison, Nate's wife.

She said the family greatly appreciates the kind gesture.

Back in June, Home Depot Associates and the Kansas City Police Care Team made updates to the couple's home. Harrison said the family has received so much wonderful support from friends, family, church members and even strangers.

Currently, Nate is receiving rehabilitation services in Chicago.

"This is a whole new life for all of us, we have our good days and our bad days," Jessica Harrison told FOX 4.

Crews with of R-Mech Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing, some who are also former police officers, will begin the installation process on Wednesday. The owner of the company is also a former Kansas City Police officer who said he is happy for the opportunity to help a brother in blue.

"We look at it as if they have a lot of things on their plate and we can do something that is going to give them 10 years of hopefully trouble-free, that it's an expenditure hopefully they don't have to worry about for a decade," he said.

Harrison said her husband is in good spirits and has become an active crossfitter since the accident. She said he has also gone skydiving twice and gone skiing.

She said the Harrison family is extremely grateful for this gift and the support they have received from the community.