KCK business comes to screeching halt after driver crashes car into building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A small business owner can’t run his business after a woman crashed her car, destroying his building over the holiday weekend.

It happened near 51st and Leavenworth Road in KCK.

The building is just completely destroyed -- bricks everywhere, no door, the exit sign hanging.

The owner said his business is at a standstill while he gets this mess figured out.

“It was all chaos, there were fire trucks all over the place, ambulance, police, flashing lights, all kinds of people,” said Robert Wamkpah, the owner of the business.

That was the scene at the Express Medical Services building Saturday just after 8 p.m., when police said a car was heading east on Leavenworth Road and ended up crashing into the building.

“I was just in shock. I didn’t know what to do. I’m still in shock,” Wamkpah said.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly how this happened, but said two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

“It’s not something that anybody can prepare for,” Wamkpah said.

Wamkpah, the owner of the global medical equipment company, has sold and distributed medical supplies for nearly 12 years. He’s owned this building since 2008.

“It knocks the wind out of you,” Wamkpah added. “It’s beyond upsetting. I’m very angry, very sad.”

He said he was preparing for Christmas when he got the news. And since everything was shut down for the holiday weekend, he hasn’t been able to make contact with anyone until today.

“To be in business you have to be open, I’m not open, and I don’t know how long it will take to reopen and put the pieces back together,” Wamkpah said. “I can’t get in there until the city gives me permission to go in. We are in dire straits financially right now because our business is like a moving machine, it has to be running all the time. It’s just a total, total mess.”

Wamkpah has insurance, but said everything is moving very slowly.

He can not access anything inside the building, and right now all he can do is wait.

The city told Wamkpah that it is his responsibility to clean up the rubble, and to either get the building repaired or demolished, and if he does not act, the city will demolish it and send him the bill.