KCK police searching for clues to track down pair of suspects in multiple aggravated robberies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department released a series of photos on Tuesday in hopes the public will help them identify the suspects involved in multiple aggravated robberies across the city.

According to police, two of the robberies happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20. One occurred at the 7-Eleven near South 47th Street and Shawnee Drive around 4:43 a.m., and the other occurred at the Dollar Tree near South 42nd Street and Strong Avenue around 9:50 p.m.

The third aggravated robbery happened on Monday, Dec. 26 at the Dollar General near South 18th Street Expressway and Metropolitan Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Police describe one of the suspects as a black male in his 30s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a stocking cap and blue jeans. Police say he was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was driving a newer model, light-colored 4-door sedan.

Police describe the second suspect as a black female.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).