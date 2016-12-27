Make your New Year’s Eve sparkle with these cocktails and appetizers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Do you know the difference between champagne and sparkling wine? FOX 4 invited food and restaurant journalist Dave Eckert to the morning show to explain the difference and demonstrate the correct way to pour sparkling wine. Eckert also shared a few helpful tips and recipes to help you get ready for New Year's Eve.

Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients:

Ice

2 oz gin

1 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Chilled Sparkling Wine or Champagne

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, Rose syrup and lemon juice

and shake well. Strain into champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.

Garnish with twisted lemon peel.

Bloody Maria

Tequila replaces out vodka in this south-of-the-border take on the classic Bloody Mary. Make this New Year's Day a fiesta!

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila

4 oz Tomato Juice

.5 oz Lemon Juice

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes hot sauce

1/2 tablespoon Boozy Pepper Syrup

1/2 tablespoon horseradish

1 pinch Wood + Salt Celery Salt or Smoked Winter Salt

1 pinch Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice.

Shake briefly and strain into a pint glass filled with fresh ice.

Garnish with a lime wedge, a lemon wedge, a cucumber spear or celery stalk,

skewer of sweet pepper slices and jalapeño slices, and don't forget KC

Canning Co's Sriracha Green Beans.

Simple shrimp dip

Serves 2 (double as desired)

Ingredients:

8 ounces softened cream cheese

2 tablespoons chopped onions

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

6 ounces shrimp

1⁄2 cup seafood cocktail sauce

Directions:

Mix cheese, onion, Worcestershire, and garlic powder. Add shrimp

Form a ball then refrigerate

Prior to serving, top with cocktail sauce.

Serve with your choice of crackers

Herb compound butter

Ingredients:

1 stick softened butter (unsalted)

1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 tablespoon freshly chopped sage

1 tablespoon freshly chopped thyme

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 clove roasted garlic or 1 clove raw garlic, minced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine ingredients in small food processor.

Blend until smooth

Spoon into bowl and refrigerate

Or, spoon onto wax paper, roll into tube and freeze

Chili

Ingredients:

1 lb. extra-lean ground beef

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic salt

2 cans (15 oz.) red kidney beans, drained

2 cans (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup sour cream (if desired)

Directions:

Brown meat large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain the grease from pan before adding the onion, chili powder, and garlic salt. Continue to cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in beans and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for another 10 minutes.

Reduce heat to low.

Serve topped with cheese and sour cream (if desired)

