One person taken to hospital with critical injuries after shooting at Stonegate Meadows Apartments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is recovering after a shooting in east Kansas City Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments off I-70, between Pittman Road and Sterling.
The individual was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Although FOX 4 crews saw one person being taken into custody at the scene, there is no word on formal arrests or charges.
39.099727 -94.578567