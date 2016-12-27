× One person taken to hospital with critical injuries after shooting at Stonegate Meadows Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is recovering after a shooting in east Kansas City Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments off I-70, between Pittman Road and Sterling.

The individual was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Although FOX 4 crews saw one person being taken into custody at the scene, there is no word on formal arrests or charges.