Overland Park farmers’ market outgrowing current space, city to hire consultant to evaluate possible improvements

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's only December, but many people are already looking ahead to spring and warmer weather including the city of Overland Park.

The city is hiring a consultant to explore the future of the farmers market.

The city approved $60,000 to match funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation through the Mid-America Regional Council. The $120,000 will be used to hire the consultant this spring.

A staff report shows problems with the current facility including a lack of parking.

The consultant is expected to look for ways to reconfigure the structure to allow for growth. The consultant could also offer alternative sites for the market, which is a potential move downtown businesses say they wouldn't be happy with.

"I can understand why they might look at moving elsewhere because parking is a problem," said Teresa Gebbett with Clock Tower Bakery. "I think they could possibly look at other issues like parking garages or some other way of alleviating the stress to the vendors down here because we all have trouble with our staff finding parking spaces."

The process will also provide opportunities for the public to offer suggestions.