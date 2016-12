OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Authorities¬†are conducting a death investigation after discovering the body of an adult female Tuesday afternoon, Overland Park Police said in a news release.

The body was found in the area of W. 120th Street and Long. Police said at this time, the death does not appear suspicious in nature.

The identity of the woman has not yet been release, pending notification of family members.

