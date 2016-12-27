Overland Park police searching for 36-year-old woman last seen on Christmas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Police say 36-year-old Diana C. Sekino was last seen on Christmas around 5 p.m. along West 120th Terrace, which is near Quivira Road and West 119th Street.

According to police, when Sekino was last seen she was on foot and wearing a green sweater and black pants.

Sekino is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone should see Sekino please call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 344-8731.