Popcorn Bag Home Video Reviews: American Honey, Snowden and When the Bough Breaks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "American Honey" sweet? How about "Snowden" and "When the Bough Breaks?" Here's your Popcorn Bag Home Video Reviews.

1) AMERICAN HONEY (R)

“American Honey” is the Shia LaBeouf drama that that was shot largely in the Kansas City area and won this year’s jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s an unusual coming of age drama about a hard-partying group of misfit teens selling magazines door to door. Newcomer Sasha Lane plays a young girl who falls in with these modern day gypsies.

Well I definitely didn't fall in love with this movie. It's actually one of the worst movies I've ever seen. And what do they know in Cannes? I was at this year's festival and everyone was drunk. I hated every second of this movie.

British filmmaker Andrea Arnold offers up some interesting ideas in this drama that has won praise from many critics, but this viewer found it to be overlong, meandering and self-indulgent. May I say, “The emperor has no clothes?”

The positive was how much they actually shot in Kansas City and some of the scenes look really good. So good that the film was recently nominated for a Cinema Buzz Movie Trip Award for Best Movie filmed in Kansas City. See all of the Movie Trip nominations at fox4kc.com. Still hated the movie though.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

2) SNOWDEN (R)

Oh no. So much potential but ultimately so disappointing. "Snowden" directed by Oliver Stone is the male equivalent to "Jackie." A poorly executed biopic that waste a great lead performance. Too bad for Joesph Gordon Levitt who is actually really good in "Snowden."

RUSS: DID NOT SCREEN

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS (PG-13)

A silly thriller that literally makes zero sense but is really fun to watch. Sexy cast. Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall are very sexy and newcomer Jazz Sinclair actually got effectively mid-evil as the villain. Like Southwest Airlines, it ain't fancy but it gets you there.

RUSS: DID NOT SCREEN

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

