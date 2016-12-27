Turn the Page KC opens early learning hub to help parents better prepare young children for kindergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new center opening in Kansas City is helping parents get their children prepared for kindergarten and more excited about reading.

Turn the Page KC's early learning hub on Campbell Street opens this week and is packed with books in anticipation of all the visitors.

"Families of young children under the age of five can come here and take home free books and free educational toys," Jordan Frazier with Turn the Page KC said. "This will really help kids get ready for kindergarten and beyond."

The early learning hub was strategically placed near a hospital so parents can stop by without going out of their way was they take their children to and from their checkups.

Frazier adds that the early learning hub will be staffed with a parent engagement expert to work with families and offer advice on the best ways to prepare children for school.

The organization says they are in need of books for children ages zero to eight-years old.