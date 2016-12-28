Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies just one day after death of her daughter Carrie Fisher

BEVERLY HILLS — Debbie Reynolds, 84, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s, was died on Wednesday, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, her son confirmed to TMZ.

Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills just after 1 p.m. when someone from the house called 911 to report that she had suffered from a possible stroke.

An ambulance took Reynolds to a nearby emergency room, where she later died.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” The Hollywood starlet is also remembered for her roles in “Tammy and the Bachelor” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made headlines in the late 1950s.