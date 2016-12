Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in "Fences," which is about a father trying to raise his family in the 1950s. The film also stars a Kansas City native and graduate of Sumner High School Stephen Henderson.

"It's privilege and an honor and a joy to be a part of this," Henderson said when asked what it was like working with August Wilson's screenplay.

"Fences" opened in theaters on Dec. 25.