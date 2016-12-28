Friends and fellow church members of Basehor man ‘shocked’ after he is charged with child sex crime

BASEHOR, Kan. — A Leavenworth County man is behind bars, charged with having sex with a young child. Police say there may be more victims tied to this case.

The suspect is 47-year-old William Lawrence Battle. Neighbors said he has lived in his Basehor subdivision for the last ten years.

Neighbors told FOX 4’s Robert Townsend they are stunned to hear about the serious allegations he is facing.

Investigators arrested Battle on Dec. 19 shortly after he left his house. On Wednesday, Battle was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

He is accused of having sex with a child under the age of fourteen. The charges shocked Battle’s friends and fellow church members, John and Janet Green.

“I just can’t believe that this is even going on,” Janet said. “Have trouble sleeping at night, because, I mean, it just doesn’t — it’s not Larry.”

“I’m shocked. I’m shocked,” John said. “I’ve known Larry for ten years, and he’s just a great person. Like the wife says, he goes to church with us on Sunday. We go out to eat afterwards in a group with our kids and Larry. He’s like a son, really.”

Neighbors said for more than 15 years Battle worked in network security for Cisco. They said most recently, he worked part time at a golf course just down the street from the subdivision.

He’s held in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police said they believe there are several more victims. They are urging any parents who think their kids may have had contact with Battle in any way to contact the Basehor Police Department.