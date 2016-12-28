× House fire in Wellsville sends child to hospital

WELLSVILLE, Kan. — A child is in the hospital after a house fire in Wellsville, Kan., Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 10 p.m.

Responding firefighters were alerted that a child was trapped inside the home.

Two sheriff’s deputies sustained minor injuries while trying to rescue the child.

Investigators are trying to find out what caused the fire.

Wellsville is about 45 minutes southwest of the metro.