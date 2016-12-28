× Independence police issue Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 83-year-old man

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. –The Independence Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult Wednesday morning.

Police say 83-year-old William Deacon was last seen near South Northern Boulevard and East Winner Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Deacon is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. Police are not sure what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Police say Deacon wears eye glasses and has a full beard and mustache. He could be driving a silver 1997 Honda Civic bearing MO, CB9J6E last seen possibly en route to Lawrence, Kan., via unknown route.

According to Independence police Deacon advised his wife that he was going to Lawrence, Kansas to stay in a hotel. An initial ping of his cell phone showed he was in Lathrop, Kan., and a second ping of the cell phone at 2:08 a.m., on Wednesday showed he was in the area of Eagleville, Mo., and may be en route to Iowa.

Anyone sees Deacon should immediately dial 911.

Police say Deacon has Parkinson’s disease and possible early stages of dementia.