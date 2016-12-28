× Meryl Lin McKean retires after 31 years serving Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meryl Lin McKean, a longtime staple on WDAF- TV FOX 4 News and the only dedicated television health and medical reporter in Kansas City, will retire at the end of December after 31 years serving Kansas City.

McKean joined WDAF-TV FOX 4 in 1985. She produces and anchors, “FOX 4 Health,” a nightly segment focusing on health-related issues. She has become a recognized authority in medical issues for concerned viewers, serving as a first-hand witness to changing technology, treatments and financial aspects of health care.

“Meryl Lin has exemplified the traits of an outstanding reporter and I can’t express enough how much she will be missed. She has dedicated herself to being the best of the best…and has produced endless content and important health information for almost every one of our newscasts. It’s impossible to express how much Meryl Lin has meant to us at FOX 4 and the void that I know will be felt by our Kansas City viewers,” said FOX 4 President and General Manager, Cheryl McDonald.

McKean has received multiple Emmys from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as well as numerous public education awards including the following: Russell L. Cecil Award for journalism from the Arthritis foundation, second place at the American Academy of Family Physicians’ television journalism awards; the Kansas City Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities Media Award; the 1997 Community Service Award from the Alliance for the Mentally Ill; First Place for the Heart of America Award for General Reporting, and First Place for the Heart of America Award for Feature Reporting.

McKean came to WDAF-TV from KTUL-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she was the health reporter and weekend co-anchor for four years. Prior to her position there, she worked at WOC-TV in Davenport, Iowa. A native of Warrensburg, Missouri, McKean graduated magna cum laude from University of Central Missouri, with a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcasting and film. In 2014, Meryl Lin was honored with the 2014 Distinguished Alumni Award; and in 2010, she was honored with Delta Zeta Sorority’s Achoth Award for “long and faithful” service.

Meryl Lin’s last day at FOX 4 will be December 30, 2016.

We, at FOX 4, would like to thank Meryl Lin for her outstanding service to the Kansas City community.