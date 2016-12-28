More than performers: Cirque Du Soleil’s incredible athletes rarely take a day off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An entertaining show is stopping at Sprint Center for eight performances and to get a sneak peak at Cirque Du Soleil's new show Ovo, FOX 4 invited a few of the insects to the morning show.

OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

Watch the video above to see two of the insects in action and learn more on what Cirque looks for in its athletes. Nicolas Chabot with the organization also explains the athletes training regimes.

Tickets for the show start at $45. The shows start Wednesday, Dec. 28 and run through Sunday, Jan. 1.