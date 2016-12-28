One person dead, two others injured in shooting near Booth and Independence Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night.

Police say when they responded around 11 p.m. to a house near I-435 and Winner Road they found a man who had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say as they were investigating that homicide, a second shooting victim called for help. That victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after, a third shooting victim called for help. That person's condition is unknown.

According to police, all three victims were shot at a home near Booth and Independence Avenue.

It is not clear why the individuals involved in the shooting were firing shots at each other.

This is the 124th homicide in Kansas City, Mo., this year -- the most in eight years. In 2008, police investigated a total of 125 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.