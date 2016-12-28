Overland Park police confirm identity of body found as missing woman Diana Sekino

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police on Wednesday confirmed that the body found near W. 120th and Long was Diana Sekino, who had been missing since Christmas.

Officers located the body in a wooded area behind Stonebriar Woods Apartment while searching for Sekino, but could not confirm the victim’s identity until Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not release a cause of death, but said that no foul play was involved.

Diana Sekino, a 36-year-old mother of four from Overland Park, had been reported as missing on Tuesday morning. Sekino’s mother, Martiza Rivera, told FOX 4 News her daughter hadn’t been seen since the evening hours of Christmas Day.