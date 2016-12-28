Overland Park police confirm identity of body found as missing woman Diana Sekino

December 28, 2016

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police on Wednesday confirmed that the body found near W. 120th and Long was Diana Sekino, who had been missing since Christmas.

Diana Sekino

Officers located the body in a wooded area behind Stonebriar Woods Apartment while searching for Sekino, but could not confirm the victim’s identity until Wednesday afternoon.

Police did not release a cause of death, but said that no foul play was involved.

Diana Sekino, a 36-year-old mother of four from Overland Park, had been reported as missing on Tuesday morning. Sekino’s mother, Martiza Rivera, told FOX 4 News her daughter hadn’t been seen since the evening hours of Christmas Day.