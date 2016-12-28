SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza’s Tre Carni pizza recipe

SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza’s Tre Carni Pizza
Prepare Garlic Oil
Roast 6 cloves of Garlic in ½ c of Olive oil until garlic is soft and mashable. Remove the garlic from the oil and set the garlic aside. The Garlic Olive Oil will be used to brush on the crust of the cooked pizza.
Pizza
Spin out a 12” crust.
Ladle on ½-3/4 cups of crushed tomatoes onto the pizza shell – circular motion to spread from the middle to the edges
Add Italian sausage – start spreading at the edge and work to the center of the shell
Add meatball halves – spread evenly
Spread shredded mozzarella, provolone and fontina – starting at the outside edge and working your way to the center
On top of the cheese, evenly spread pepperoni slices
Bake until the crust is golden brown and bubbly
Top with diced fresh oregano and parmigiano-reggiano cheese
Brush the crust with the Garlic Olive Oil
Cut into desired slices and serve.
