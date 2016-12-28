SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza’s Tre Carni pizza recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza’s Tre Carni Pizza

Prepare Garlic Oil

Roast 6 cloves of Garlic in ½ c of Olive oil until garlic is soft and mashable. Remove the garlic from the oil and set the garlic aside. The Garlic Olive Oil will be used to brush on the crust of the cooked pizza.

Pizza

Spin out a 12” crust.

Ladle on ½-3/4 cups of crushed tomatoes onto the pizza shell – circular motion to spread from the middle to the edges

Add Italian sausage – start spreading at the edge and work to the center of the shell

Add meatball halves – spread evenly

Spread shredded mozzarella, provolone and fontina – starting at the outside edge and working your way to the center

On top of the cheese, evenly spread pepperoni slices

Bake until the crust is golden brown and bubbly

Top with diced fresh oregano and parmigiano-reggiano cheese

Brush the crust with the Garlic Olive Oil

Cut into desired slices and serve.

