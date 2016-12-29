17-year-old KCMO native signs one-day contract with Chicago Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For one day a Kansas City native got a chance to lace up his gym shoes with the Chicago Bulls.

Bennie "Trey" Flowers signed a one-day contract with the team courtesy of the Make a Wish Foundation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Trey to the Bulls, as I know he will be the perfect teammate and professional on and off the court," general manager Gar Forman told the Chicago Tribune in a statement. "Trey brings an unprecedented level of toughness and strength to our team after what he has been through, and we know he will be able to inspire his new teammates with his story. I am confident that he has all of the intangibles to be a real contributor to this team right away."

Trey had his own news conference with the team and even got to meet with some of the players.

It was quite a day for the teenager who underwent a liver transplant back in 2015.

“I’m excited to be a part of the organization. I’ve always admired Dwyane Wade and am eager to experience the game at the United Center,” Trey told the Tribune. “They tell me I’m a fighter because of what I’ve overcome. I look forward to bringing that fighting spirit to the Bulls."