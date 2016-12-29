Cast of “Hidden Figures” say after initially reading the script they felt it was their mission to tell this untold story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) -- serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with the ladies to chat about meeting Katherine Johnson and how her story influenced the cast.

"Hidden Figures" opened in theaters Dec. 25.