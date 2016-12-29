Charges dropped against Missouri quadruple homicide suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Prosecutors have dismissed four first-degree murder charges against a Missouri man less than two weeks before his trial had been scheduled to begin.

But the Springfield News-Leader reports that prosecutors anticipate refiling charges against 49-year-old Scott Goodwin-Bey of Springfield after additional testing is complete.

Chief assistant Greene County prosecutor Todd Myers says a recent ballistic evidence ruling led to the charges being dismissed Tuesday.

The killings happened in November 2014 at an Economy Inn in Springfield. Court documents filed earlier allege that Goodwin-Bey believed the victims had told police about his drug use. Three victims died at the scene and the fourth died several days later.

Goodwin-Bey was convicted of a federal gun charge in October and will remain in custody.