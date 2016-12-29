× Charges filed against man police say ran onto field at Arrowhead during Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed charges on Thursday against the man accused of running out onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium Christmas Day as the Chiefs battled the Denver Broncos.

Alec Zander Baldwin, 22, was charged with one count of conducting prohibited activities at a public amusement event.

Charging documents say Baldwin, “Did knowingly go onto the performance, playing or exhibition surface or stage of a public amusement without lawful consent.”

Baldwin is from The Colony, Texas.

Chiefs went on to defeat the Broncos 33-10 to keep their AFC West title hopes alive.

