Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are lots of ways you can end 2016 in style with your kids. Since it’s on a Saturday, a lot of local attractions are offering all day activities to keep your family entertained on the last day of the year.

One option is Zoo Year’s Eve. The Kansas City Zoo will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you can watch the “ball drop” on Berlin – not the German city but Berlin, the polar bear. That will happen at noon. They will also be giving out fun treats to the penguins and other animals, and there will be an interactive DJ and photo booth, as well.

They will also be celebrating Noon Year’s Eve at Science City at Union Station. They call it that because they will open at noon Saturday and stay open until seven. They will be hosting cool science demonstrations, stage shows and robotics, along with a 3,000-balloon balloon drop.

Other fun things to consider include Paradise Park in Lee’s Summit's party from noon until 6 p.m. They’ll drop the ball inside the foam factory and give out prizes throughout the day.

Sky Zone in Lee’s Summit is also hosting a party from 10 p.m. until midnight. There will be a DJ, a dance party and prizes. You must be 14 years old or older to attend, and you’re asked to wear GLOW attire.

The YMCA in Platte City is hosting a drug free party all day – from 1 until 11 p.m. You can go ice skating, roller skating, swimming, jump in bounce houses – all sorts of things, and they’ll be serving dinner and giving away prizes all night.

Other family friendly places holding New Year’s Eve parties Saturday include Coco Keys, Great Wolf Lodge, and other places.

Click here for more great ideas from KC Parent.