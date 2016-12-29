Her voice cracking with emotion, mom of 6-year-old boy killed in Wellsville fire speaks at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSVILLE, Kan. -- A Wellsville mother ran through her smoke filled home, trying to find her son as he screamed for her help, only to find the 6-year-old lifeless lying by the Christmas tree.

Brex Whalen died in the house fire Tuesday night. His mother spoke at a vigil on Thursday night about fighting to save her son's life. Through a cracking voice, Leighann Morris tries to describe her pain to a crowd filled with hundreds.

"I am angry. I am hurt. I am sad," she said.

Morris told the crowd filled with more than 100 people about what happened Tuesday night. She said smoke started billowing through the walls in her Wellsville home. She pushed her 3- year-old daughter out and ran through blinding smoke, frantically trying to find her son.

"I went back in for him and all I could hear him say was, 'Mom! Mom! Then I couldn't hear him anymore," Morris said.

It would be the last time she would hear her son's voice. Firefighters found Brex lfieless, lying next to their Christmas tree. He was a little boy known for his contagious smile and big heart.

"He was full of joy. And happiness. He loved everyone," his mom said.

She became upset while talking to the crowd. She says some look at her if she didn't do enough, but Morris says she did everything in her power, to save her son.

"You really don't know how fast smoke spreads. Until you take one child out a window and you go back in and find your other child calling your name. And you can't find him," she said.

Everyone in the crowd stayed after the vigil was over. One by one, they hugged the grieving mom. From strangers to the firefighters who tried to rescue Brex, all tried to let her and the entire family know they have their support.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Everyone here feels their pain. When one of us hurts we all hurt," vigil organizer Tammy Jackson said.

"I'm a very firm believer that biology does not make you family. You're all our family," Brex's grandma said.

Firefighters are still working to determine what caused the fire. In the meantime, Brex's family is staying in a hotel.