High school student allegedly posed as FBI agent to receive services from prostitutes

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school student was arrested after he allegedly posed as an FBI agent in an attempt to receive free services from prostitutes.

Police say Anthony Maurice Harris, 18, attempted to contact a prostitute online; however, the individual he was actually speaking to was an investigator with the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa World reports.

Harris allegedly said he was an FBI agent and threatened the prostitutes in order to receive free services.

“If you don’t want to go to jail, we will have to do some negotiating,” police said Harris stated in a message.

Police said Harris then listed numerous sexual acts that the woman would have to perform in exchange for his not putting her in jail, according to the Tulsa World.

The investigator who was posing as a prostitute online then directed Harris to go to a Tulsa hotel.

Once he arrived, he was arrested and booked into jail for impersonating an officer, engaging in prostitution and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Harris is a high school student from Collinsville, Okla. according to Fox 23.