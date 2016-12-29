Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near Plaza branch of public library

Posted 3:01 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 03:06PM, December 29, 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Main Street on Thursday afternoon. They went to the scene just after 2 p.m. where a victim was found life-threatening injuries, who police now say has died.

FOX 4 has a news crew at the scene working to gather more details about the shooting and any information about a suspect or suspects, refresh this page for the latest updates.